Sunita Ahuja Drops Govinda’s Surname Amid Divorce Rumours, Adds Extra 'S' To First Name: 'I Want...'

New Delhi: Govinda's wife, Sunita, has recently raised eyebrows after she removed Govinda's surname from her name. Earlier, when divorce rumors surfaced, the couple denied them. Now, Sunita has clarified that the removal of the surname is due to numerological reasons.

“I removed Ahuja and added an extra 's' in my first name. But this change happened almost a year ago," said Ssunita, who has now added an extra ‘s’ to her name, in a statement to ETimes. “It was done purely for numerology purposes. I want name and fame—who doesn’t, right?" she laughed.

When asked if the name change is working, she said, “Absolutely! Can’t you see how viral I’ve gone in the last few months? I’m all over the internet!"

She further said she is an Ahuja, and that will not change until she leaves the world.

“I am an Ahuja, and that won’t change. The surname will only be dropped when I leave the world," she said, shutting down divorce rumours. “We are a happy family. Until something comes directly from both of us, don’t assume anything," Govinda’s wife reiterated.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for 37 years now. They share two children – Tina and Yashvardan.

Around last year, rumors about Govinda and Sunita also grabbed headlines. However, the couple later confirmed that even though they had filed for divorce a few months back, they are together now.

“Like when she said, 'Mujhe Govinda jaisa pati nahi chahiye' (I don’t want Govinda as my husband in the next birth), she did add that she wanted a son like him. Or when she said that he was with his own Valentine, she meant he was working. It is unfortunate that people are only talking negatively about them when the couple is together, and I can assure you they will always be. No divorce is going to happen," the lawyer said.

In an earlier interview with Zoom, Ssunita spoke about the couple’s separation and affair reports, saying, “Jis din confirm hoga, ya mere aur Govinda ke mu se aap log sunoge, vo alag baat hai (The day it’s confirmed, or if you hear it directly from me or Govinda, that will be a different matter). But I don’t think Govinda can live without me, nor can I live without Govinda. And Govinda can never leave his family for any stupid person or stupid woman. Afwaah, afwaah, afwaah— aap pehle pucho toh ki ye baat sahi hai. I will never accept it, aur kisi ka himmat hai toh mere samne aake pucho.”