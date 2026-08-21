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Sunita Ahuja explains withdrawing divorce case, Rakhi Sawant urges her to secure Rs 200 cr wealth

In a leaked phone call with Rakhi Sawant, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja claimed she withdrew her divorce petition to block his alleged marriage plans with Komal Rani Swarnkar, prompting Rakhi to advise her to secure the family's ₹200 crore assets.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
Sunita Ahuja explains withdrawing divorce case, Rakhi Sawant urges her to secure Rs 200 cr wealth
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sunita Ahuja explains withdrawing divorce case, Rakhi Sawant urges her to secure Rs 200 cr wealth
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