Sunita Ahuja Files For Divorce, Accuses Govinda Of Cheating, Cruelty: Report

New Delhi: Sunita Ahuja recently grabbed headlines after breaking down in her YouTube vlog while addressing divorce rumours with Govinda.

Speculations about trouble in the marriage intensified earlier this year, despite the couple being together for 37 years.

According to a report by Hauterrfly, Ahuja has filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court. The report states that she has sought separation on the grounds of adultery, cruelty, and desertion.

Sunita Ahuja reportedly filed the divorce petition on December 5, 2024, under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The report further claimed that the court had summoned Govinda on May 25, and since June, the couple has been attempting to resolve matters. While Sunita has been appearing in court regularly, Govinda has allegedly been absent.

(This is a developing story.)