Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2949946https://zeenews.india.com/people/sunita-ahuja-files-for-divorce-accuses-govinda-of-cheating-cruelty-report-2949946.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
SUNITA AHUJA

Sunita Ahuja Files For Divorce, Accuses Govinda Of Cheating, Cruelty: Report

Recent reports indicate that Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood actor Govinda, has filed for divorce at the Bandra Family Court, citing grounds of adultery, cruelty, and desertion. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 04:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sunita Ahuja Files For Divorce, Accuses Govinda Of Cheating, Cruelty: Report(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Sunita Ahuja recently grabbed headlines after breaking down in her YouTube vlog while addressing divorce rumours with Govinda.

Speculations about trouble in the marriage intensified earlier this year, despite the couple being together for 37 years.

According to a report by Hauterrfly, Ahuja has filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court. The report states that she has sought separation on the grounds of adultery, cruelty, and desertion.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sunita Ahuja reportedly filed the divorce petition on December 5, 2024, under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. The report further claimed that the court had summoned Govinda on May 25, and since June, the couple has been attempting to resolve matters. While Sunita has been appearing in court regularly, Govinda has allegedly been absent.

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK