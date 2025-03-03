Sunita Ahuja & Govinda’s Lip Lock Video In Front Of Their Kids Go Viral On The Internet

Mumbai: An old video of Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja has resurfaced online, grabbing attention amid recent divorce rumours. The video, originally shared by Sunita in 2022 on Govinda’s birthday, captures the couple sharing a lip-lock in the presence of their children, who appear visibly awkward. While the clip was initially posted as a sweet moment between the duo, its sudden reappearance has fueled speculation about their relationship status.

For the past few days, reports suggesting trouble in their marriage have been making the rounds. However, Sunita has now shut down the gossip in the same viral video. Addressing the rumours, she clarified, “Living separately doesn’t mean we are separating. When Govinda joined politics, my daughter was growing up, and party workers would often visit our home. Since we prefer wearing casual clothes like shorts at home, we decided to set up an office nearby for convenience.”

Dismissing any talk of a rift, she firmly added, “If anyone thinks they can separate Govinda and me, let them come forward and try.”

Govinda and Sunita have been married for decades and have often made headlines for their public appearances and family dynamics. While their affectionate bond has always been evident, this viral video has reignited discussions about their relationship, with fans now relieved after Sunita’s clarification.