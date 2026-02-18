Sunita Ahuja on forgiving Govinda after link-up rumours, 'agar vo...humare hisaab se rahe'

New Delhi: There have been enough rumours about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marital life. With the latter often hinting at the seasoned actor's alleged link-up with a newcomer. Recently, Sunita called over a few journalists to her home for a Q&A session and in vlog shared some information about the current status of their relationship.

Sunita Ahuja On Govinda's alleged link-up

When asked whether Govinda was on her list of people she would forgive, she said, “You never know. He’s my childhood love. Agar voh sudhar jaaye aur humare hisaab se rahe, toh main maaf kardungi usse. Mujhe yeh sab jo news mein aa raha hai, mujhe yeh sab nahi sunna hai”

She added, “This is not the age to go through all of this. I am going through menopause. At this time, every woman needs the support of her husband and children because our minds fluctuate. We need someone to love us and not give us stress.”

On whether she confronted Govinda about this, she quipped, "Voh toh haske taal dete hain naa. Unka jawab toh humko samajh hi nahi aata. She also added, "Iski sangat kharab hai. Till I managed Govinda, I used to keep him like a flower. Now there are new managers to replace me, but he’s not realising that his stardom is over."

Earlier, Govinda while speaking to ANI, had broken his silence on the matter, saying, "What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So today, I'm responding. I was told that people in my family might be unknowingly involved and they won't realise they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy."

"First, the family gets affected, and then it extends to society. I've been disconnected from work for many years; there's no market for my films. Please don't mistake this as me complaining or crying. I've rejected many films myself, so I don't cry about it," he added.

On the personal front, Sunita Ahuja has started vlogging and her YouTube channel is garnering a lot of fan love. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987. The couple have a daughter, Narmada 'Tina' Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan.