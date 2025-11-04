New Delhi: One of the most-talked about B-Town power couples - Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have often hogged limelight for their relationship. However, every time there is a rumour about their separation, the duo shuts the haters and strikes back together. On this Ganesh Chaturthi too, putting all speculation to rest - the couple brought Bappa home and hosted the festival like always. Sunita recently featured on Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra's podcast and opened up on her relationship with Govinda.

Sunita shared about living in a 4-bedroom house with daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja. Sunita said, “This house is small for us. I want to say through this podcast, ‘Chichi, buy me a big 5 bedroom hall house, otherwise see what happens to you’.” When asked about her husband’s alleged affair, Sunita stated, “I have said this many times to the media that I have also heard it. But, till the moment I don’t see him with my own eyes or catch him red-handed, I can’t declare anything. I have heard that it’s a Marathi actress.”

Sunita further stated, “This is not the age to do all of this. Govinda should be thinking about settling his daughter, and son Yash’s career. But, I have also heard the rumours and said that till the time I don’t open my mouth, don’t trust anything. I have even told the media that I will always say the truth because I don’t lie.”

Sunita Ahuja has started vlogging and her YouTube channel is garnering a lot of fan love. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987. The couple have a daughter, Narmada 'Tina' Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan.