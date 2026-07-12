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Sunita Ahuja reveals why she quit 'Lock Upp 2': 'My diabetes had increased a lot'

Sunita Ahuja has revealed that her exit from 'Lock Upp 2' had nothing to do with the game and everything to do with her health. Speaking exclusively to IANS, Govinda's wife said her rising diabetes levels forced her to leave the reality show.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Sunita Ahuja reveals why she quit 'Lock Upp 2': 'My diabetes had increased a lot'
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