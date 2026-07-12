Sunita Ahuja reveals why she quit 'Lock Upp 2': 'My diabetes had increased a lot'

Mumbai: Sunita Ahuja has opened up about her exit from ‘Lock Upp 2,' revealing that her journey on the reality show came to an end due to health concerns rather than a lack of gameplay. Speaking exclusively to IANS, the actress shared that she was ready to continue competing and had more to offer, but her rising diabetes levels forced her to step away from the show. When asked about the biggest turning point in the show and whether she ever felt the game slipping out of her hands, Sunita said she never experienced such a moment. She explained that her journey was cut short due to health issues.