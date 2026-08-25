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Sunita Ahuja visits Kale Hanuman Ji Temple amid divorce speculation with Govinda | WATCH

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, offered prayers at the Kale Hanuman Ji and Khatu Shyam temples, coming shortly after her court appearance and social media updates ignited fresh speculation about her 37-year marriage.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
Sunita Ahuja visits Kale Hanuman Ji Temple amid divorce speculation with Govinda | WATCH
Image Credit: @viralbhayani/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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