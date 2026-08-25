Sunita Ahuja visits Kale Hanuman Ji Temple amid divorce speculation with Govinda | WATCH

New Delhi: Sunita Ahuja, wife of veteran Bollywood actor Govinda, has drawn significant public and media attention amid persistent rumors surrounding the status of their 37-year marriage. Speculation regarding a potential rift escalated sharply after she was spotted leaving a family court in Mumbai, sparking widespread reaction across social media platforms.
In the wake of her court appearance, Ahuja embarked on a series of religious visits. She first travelled to Rajasthan to offer prayers at the famous Khatu Shyam temple, seeking blessings amidst the surrounding public scrutiny. Continuing her spiritual pilgrimage, she subsequently visited the Kale Hanuman Ji temple. Dressed casually in a pink top and denim jeans, Ahuja participated in traditional rituals, where temple priests draped a sacred ceremonial scarf over her shoulders and offered her prasad.
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Adding to her recent public updates, Ahuja shared a video on her official Instagram account documenting a visit to the Maa Baglamukhi temple, where she was accompanied by her brother and sister-in-law. The video depicts her performing religious offerings and seeking divine blessings. Accompanying the footage, she wrote in the caption, "Maa Baglamukhi, please keep your blessings on me."
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s relationship has long been a subject of public interest. The couple was secretly married on May 11, 1987, early in the actor’s rise to stardom. They maintained the privacy of their marriage for over two years, officially revealing their marital status to the public only after the birth of their first child, daughter Tina Ahuja, on July 16, 1989. The couple later expanded their family with the birth of their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, on March 1, 1997.
Despite the intense speculation and online discourse regarding their family dynamic, neither Govinda nor Sunita Ahuja has issued an official statement addressing the divorce rumours.
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