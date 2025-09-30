Sunita Ahuja Vows To Personally Come Forward And Tell Media If Govinda Ever Betrays Her

New Delhi: Sunita Ahuja, wife of veteran Bollywood actor Govinda, has finally addressed the persistent rumours about trouble in their decades-long marriage. With speculations about Govinda’s alleged link-up, Sunita has now spoken openly about her feelings, setting the record straight.

In a heartfelt conversation with actress and YouTuber Sambhavna Seth in her recent vlog, Sunita dismissed the gossip but made it clear that she would not stay silent if she ever discovered infidelity.

"Maine bhi suna hai ye baat, aur maine ye bhi bola hai ki, jis din mereko malum padega, aur jis din mujhe lagega ki ye mujhe dhokha de raha hai, mai khud media ke saamne khade hoke bol dungi ki bhaiya ye mujhe dhokha de raha hai." ("I’ve heard the rumours too, and I’ve said this before, if I ever feel that he’s cheating on me, I’ll be the first to face the media and admit it.")

“We’ve Lived Across from Each Other for 15 Years”

Sunita revealed that although she and Govinda (fondly known as Chi Chi) have been living separately for the past 15 years, they remain in each other's lives.

“Main aur Chi Chi rehte hain aamne saamne 15 saal se, lekin aana jaana karte rehte hain woh ghar par.” ("Chi Chi and I have been living opposite each other for 15 years, but he keeps coming and going at home.")

She emphasised that despite the emotional strain, her love for him remains intact. “Anyone who causes pain to a good woman will never find peace,” she said. “He will always be restless. I’ve given him my entire life since my youth, and even today, I love him immensely.”

“I’m Hurt, But I’m Strong”

Sunita acknowledged that the rumours have taken a toll on her, and confirmed that she is indeed upset. However, she credits her strength to her children.

“Narazgi 100% hai kyunki main bhi toh sun hi rahi hoon naa. Lekin, main bahut strong hoon kyunki mere paas mere bacche hain.” ("Yes, I’m 100% upset because I hear all this too. But I’m very strong because I have my children.")

She also commented on her social circle, or rather the lack of it, saying that she now keeps her circle tight.

“Aaj mera friend circle nahi hai, mere bacche mere dost hain.” ("Today, I don’t have a friend circle. My children are my friends.")

Sunita added that she believes people become like the company they keep, subtly hinting that the environment around a person can influence their behaviour.

Public Appearance Puts Rumours to Rest

Putting separation rumours to rest, Govinda and Sunita were seen together, previously, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at their Mumbai residence. Dressed in matching maroon traditional attire, the couple performed the Ganpati puja together and greeted the paparazzi with smiles.

Videos of the celebration went viral, showing a united front. Sunita, speaking briefly to the media during the event, dismissed the ongoing speculation, "People shouldn’t believe anything unless they hear it from us directly."