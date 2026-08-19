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  • /Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce petition against Govinda after Bandra family court visit, confirms actor’s manager

Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce petition against Govinda after Bandra family court visit, confirms actor’s manager

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s highly discussed marital dispute appears to have taken a fresh turn after Sunita withdrew the divorce petition she had filed against the actor.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 05:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce petition against Govinda after Bandra family court visit, confirms actor’s manager
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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