New Delhi: The glittering world of Bollywood is currently clouded with hard times, with veteran actor Dharmendra's ailing health, another senior star Prem Chopra's hospitalisation news making fans and family pray for their recovery. Amid this, another health-related news dropped in on Wednesday morning related to Govinda being rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. Now, a video featuring Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja from last night, shared by a popular pap Viral Bhayani is doing the rounds on internet.

In the video, Sunita can be seen praying for Dharmendra's healthy recovery as she is spotted at the airport. This comes hours before Govinda's hospitalisation. Viral Bhayani posted the video with a caption reading: This was filmed last evening at the airport before Govinda had an incident himself. We pray for a speedy recovery for both Dharmendra ji and Govinda ji

Sunita can be heard saying in the video: “Govinda gaye the kal milne unse, main Mumbai mein nahi thi. Woh humare family ke sabse favourite actor hai, woh He-man hai. Main mata rani se kal se prarthna kar rahi hu ke woh jaldi se jaldi theek ho jaaye pehle ki tarah (Govinda went to meet him yesterday, but I wasn’t in Mumbai. He is our family’s favourite actor… our He-Man. I’ve been praying for his speedy recovery).”

Dharmendra's Health Update: Sunny Deol's Team Statement

Sunny Deol’s team has shared the official statement after Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital. “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you,” the statement read.

“Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home,” Dr. Pratit Samdani told a top news agency.

Govinda's Hospitalisation

His manager, Shashi Sinha, revealed to IANS that the reports are awaited, and the actor is under close observation by doctors. When contacted about Govinda’s health, Sinha shared, “He had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also felt dizzy, and because of that, he has been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting a check-up. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon.”

Govinda was immediately rushed to CritiCare Hospital after he reportedly lost consciousness at his residence in the early hours. The actor’s friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, confirmed the update to IANS. According to him, Govinda first received medication after a telephonic consultation with a doctor, but was later taken to the hospital around 1 a.m. for emergency care.

Lalit also informed us that the veteran actor was rushed to the hospital after he became unconscious at his residence.

Govinda was admitted to the hospital just a day after visiting veteran actor Dharmendra, who is recovering at Breach Candy Hospital. In a video circulating online, the ‘Raja Babu’ star was seen exiting the hospital.

(With Agency Inputs)