New Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur died of a heart attack on Thursday June 12, 2025 in London. Several media reports suggest that the incident occurred while he was playing polo. Sunjay was currently married to Priya Sachdev. He was 53.

Actor and author Suhel Seth confirmed the death and extended his condolences in a post on X. He wrote: Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti

Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) June 12, 2025

A few hours before his demise, Sunjay had expressed grief over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash," Sunjay's last post on X read.

Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 12, 2025

An official statement regarding his demise from his family and company is awaited.

For the uninitiated, Sunjay Kapur headed Sona Comstar, a global auto components company based in Gurugram, and served as President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). He also co-chaired the Manufacturing Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and sat on the board of The Doon School in Dehradun, where he studied.

Sunjay got married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple divorced in 2016 after a long legal battle. They have two children: daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

After his divorce, he married model-socialite Priya Sachdev.