Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2918634https://zeenews.india.com/people/sunjay-kapur-funeral-karisma-kapoor-gets-emotional-at-last-rites-samaira-and-kiaan-seen-grieving-deeply-2918634.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SUNJAY KAPUR FUNERAL

Sunjay Kapur Funeral: Karisma Kapoor Gets Emotional At Last Rites, Samaira and Kiaan Seen Grieving Deeply

Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan were also seen attending the ceremony.

|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 09:21 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sunjay Kapur Funeral: Karisma Kapoor Gets Emotional At Last Rites, Samaira and Kiaan Seen Grieving Deeply (Image: X)

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor attended the last rites of her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur in Delhi today.

She was accompanied by her kids Samaira and Kiaan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan were also seen attending the ceremony. Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Sachdev was also present at the ceremony.

Karisma was seen getting emotional as she attended the last rites ceremony.

Take A Look A The Post :

Sunjay Kapur's final rites were performed at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground (Dayanand Muktidham), with family and close associates.

Kapur, a prominent figure in the automotive sector and Chairman of Sona Comstar, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in a polo match in England. According to a statement from family friend and actor Suhel Seth, a bee sting incident during the match may have triggered the heart attack.

Seth confirmed the tragic news on X, stating, "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur... a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and colleagues... Om Shanti."

Kapur was known not only for his leadership in the industry but also for his love of polo. He leaves behind his wife Priya Kapur, children Samaira, Kiaan (from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor), and Safira and Azarias.

Earlier today, Karisma Kapoor, along with Samaira and Kiaan, were spotted at a private airport in Mumbai. They were all dressed in white. The former couple had married in 2003 and divorced in 2016 after filing for mutual separation in the year 2014.

Karisma's sister, actor Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan were also spotted earlier at a private airport in Mumbai.

A prayer meeting in Kapur's memory is scheduled for June 22, from 4 pm to 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi. A note shared by the family on social media includes names of his mother, Rani Surinder Kapur; wife, Priya Kapur; and all four children Samaira, Kiaan, Safira, and Azarias. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK