New Delhi: Industrilist Sunjay Kapur Sunjay Kapur's final rites will be held in New Delhi with family and close associates expected to attend. Among those at the funeral will be his Ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, the actress was seen with their kids Samaira and Kiaan at Mumbai airport as they rushed for the last rite rituals.

Several video are making rounds on social media, In viral clips Karisma was seen clearing their security formalilites at the private airport. The actress and kids were seen dressed in White traditional ensembles.

Karisma Kapoor's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also snapped at Mumbai Airport joined the family on their flight to delhi for emotionally charged ceremony.

Sunjay Kapur's Final Rites

Noted industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who passed away on June 12 at the age of 53 after suffering a cardiac attack during a polo match in the United Kingdom are set to take place this evening at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground (Dayanand Muktidham), as per ANI reports.

According to a statement from family friend and actor Suhel Seth, a bee sting incident during the match may have triggered the heart attack.

Seth confirmed the tragic news on social media platform X stating, "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur... a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and colleagues... Om Shanti."

A prayer meeting in Kapur's memory is scheduled for June 22, from 4 pm to 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi.

A note shared by the family on social media includes names of his mother, Rani Surinder Kapur; wife, Priya Kapur; and all four children Samaira, Kiaan, Safira, and Azarias.

He is survived by his wife Priya Kapur, his children Samaira and Kiaan (from his earlier marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor), and daughters Safira and Azarias.

The former couple had married in 2003 and divorced in 2016 after filing for mutual separation in the year 2014.