Sunjay Kapur Prayer Meet Held In Delhi: Karisma, Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Pay Respects

New Delhi: Businessman Sunjay Kapur, former husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, was remembered at a prayer meet held today, June 22, at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi, days after his sudden death during a polo match.

The 55-year-old Chairman of Sona Group suffered a fatal heart attack on June 19 while playing polo. Multiple media reports suggest that Sunjay may have accidentally swallowed a bee during the match, triggering a severe reaction that possibly led to his tragic death.

A video that surfaced online in the aftermath of his death shows Sunjay lying unconscious on the ground, surrounded by medical personnel attempting to revive him.

Today’s prayer meeting saw the presence of Karisma Kapoor, who arrived in a solemn all-white outfit. She was accompanied by her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, both of whom also attended the funeral held on June 19.

Sunjay’s last rites were performed in New Delhi, with close family members including Karisma and her children, Kareena, and Saif in attendance.

Sunjay Kapur married Karisma Kapoor in 2003, and the couple had two children together. After a highly publicised separation, they divorced in 2016. Following the divorce, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, with whom he had a son, Azarias. He is also survived by his mother, Rani Surinder Kapur.

Prior to his marriage to Karisma, Sunjay was briefly married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

Sunjay Kapur, was a prominent figure in India’s automotive industry, served as the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a global auto components manufacturer headquartered in Gurugram.

Just hours before his sudden passing, Sunjay Kapur had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences over the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour,” he wrote.

The sudden loss of Sunjay Kapur has left both the business and film fraternities mourning, with tributes pouring in across social media and news platforms.