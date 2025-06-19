New Delhi: Famous industrialist and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's former husband Sunjay Kapur's sudden death left the showbiz world shocked. He suffered a heart attack while he was playing polo in London on Thursday, June 12, 2025. He was 53. His last rites will be performed today in Delhi.

Sunjay Kapur’s Funeral In Delhi

On Wednesday, Sunjay’s family issued a press note, revealing details about his funeral. It is being stated that his last rites will be held on Thursday at 5 pm at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi. The note was shared on social media by popular pap page Viral Bhayani. It mentioned that the prayer meeting will be held on June 22 between 4 pm and 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. The note is signed off by his mother Rani Surinder Kapur, his wife Priya, Safira, Azarias. The note also mentions the names of his kids with his former wife Karisma, Samaira and Kiaan.

While initial reports suggested he died of a heart attack, some other reports also mentioned about e freak accident involving a bee sting. However, an official word on the cause of death is not out yet.

Sunjay Kapur's Last Words...

According to The Telegraph, witnesses at the polo match heard the billionaire say, "I've swallowed something". This led many to believe he had swallowed an insect. Later, reports claimed he had swallowed a bee. However, no confirmation has come on this from the family yet.

Who Was Sunjay Kapur?

Sunjay Kapur, a famous name in automative industry in India, headed Sona Comstar, a global auto components company based in Gurugram. This company supplies critical parts, including EV traction motors and starter motors. He took over in 2015 after his father's demise.

He also served as President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). He also co-chaired the Manufacturing Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and sat on the board of The Doon School in Dehradun, where he studied, reports Harper Bazaar.

He completed his BBA at the University of Buckingham and later attended Harvard Business School's Owner-President Management Program.

Sunjay Kapur's Personal Life

Sunjay was first married to ace fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, after which he tied the knot with Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple divorced in 2016 after a long legal battle. They had two children: daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

He then married model-socialite Priya Sachdev in 2017, whom he met in New York, reportedly. She already had a daughter from her previous marriage.

Sunjay and Priya also had a son named Azarius. According to reports, Karisma and Sunjay maintained a healthy relationship after their divorce.

Sunjay Kapur's Last Social Media Post

Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 12, 2025

Just hours before his death, Sunjay Kapur had posted on X about the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour,” he wrote.