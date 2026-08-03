Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Sunny Deol and Karan Deol offer prayers at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib ahead of Batwara 1947 release

Sunny Deol and Karan Deol offer prayers at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib ahead of Batwara 1947 release

Sunny Deol is currently travelling as part of a multi-city promotional tour for Batwara 1947. The father-son duo made a special stop in Patna to connect with audiences and pay their respects at one of the holiest Sikh shrines.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
Sunny Deol and Karan Deol offer prayers at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib ahead of Batwara 1947 release
Image Credit: Instagram/@sunnydeol

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Ramayana' struck by controversy as Shri Ramlila Mahasangh demands special screening of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer
2
3
4
5