/Sunny Deol and Karan Deol offer prayers at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib ahead of Batwara 1947 release

Currently travelling as part of a multi-city promotional tour for Batwara 1947, the father-son duo made a special stop in Patna to connect with audiences and pay their respects at one of the holiest Sikh shrines. During their visit to Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, the revered birthplace of the tenth Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Sunny and Karan were seen offering prayers with devotion and humbly receiving Kada Prasad.