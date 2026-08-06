Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol gave a glimpse of his fun-filled bond with son Karan Deol during a flight journey. The father-son duo indulged in some playful banter, which Sunny lovingly described as ‘Baap Beta Dialoguebaazi’, showcasing their adorable camaraderie. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Gadar’ actor shared a video from what appears to be a private jet, where he is seen enjoying his coffee and reciting a dialogue from his upcoming film “Batwara 1947.”