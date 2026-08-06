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Sunny Deol and son Karan Deol's playful ‘Baap Beta Dialoguebaazi’ wins hearts

Sunny Deol shared a fun video with son Karan Deol recreating dialogues from Batwara 1947 during a flight, delighting fans with their playful father-son banter. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 06:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
Sunny Deol and son Karan Deol's playful ‘Baap Beta Dialoguebaazi’ wins hearts
Image Credit: Sunny Deol, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sunny Deol and son Karan Deol's playful ‘Baap Beta Dialoguebaazi’ wins hearts
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