Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol gave a glimpse of his fun-filled bond with son Karan Deol during a flight journey. The father-son duo indulged in some playful banter, which Sunny lovingly described as ‘Baap Beta Dialoguebaazi’, showcasing their adorable camaraderie. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Gadar’ actor shared a video from what appears to be a private jet, where he is seen enjoying his coffee and reciting a dialogue from his upcoming film “Batwara 1947.”
In the video, Sunny says, “Yeh mera iraada hai, agar tereko aitraaz hai toh main tereko sorry bulwaunga.” Karan Deol responds, “Tu mere baap ko nahi jaanta, chal sorry bol.” For the caption, the ‘Ghatak’ actor simply wrote, “Baap Beta Dialoguebaazi Thank you all for showing so much love to our dialogues , socha thodi hawa mein masti karte hain Kaisa laga?.”
Sunny Deol is currently gearing up for promotions of his action thriller “Batwara 1947” with his son Karan Deol.
Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of “Batwara 1947” and it offered a powerful glimpse into one of the most defining and painful chapters of Indian history — the Partition of India.
Starring Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh alongside Sunny Deol, the film follows a family whose lives are forever changed as violence, fear and displacement disrupt communities that once lived together peacefully.
Reportedly banned in Pakistan, the film has generated additional curiosity around its historical narrative. “Batwara 1947” also brings together the acclaimed trio of Aamir Khan, A. R. Rahman and Javed Akhtar, who previously collaborated on the iconic film “Lagaan.” The project marks the much-awaited reunion of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, “Batwara 1947” is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.
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