Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol continues workout routine in Gurdaspur

Actor-politician Sunny Deol, the BJP candidate from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, is ensuring he continues his gym routine while campaigning for the elections.

Gurdaspur: Actor-politician Sunny Deol, the BJP candidate from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, is ensuring he continues his gym routine while campaigning for the elections.

On Thursday, his father and veteran actor Dharmendra tweeted a video of Sunny, 62, exercising in the morning. 

"Love you, my truthful son. Nek bande ho malik ke tum (you are a great child of God). Jeete raho (wish you a long live)," Dharmendra captioned the video in which Sunny is seen gymming with only the sound of chirping birds.

According to a source, Sunny has shifted his gym from Mumbai to Gurdaspur so that he stays among the people.

Son of veteran actor Dharmendra, Deol, who does not have any direct connection with Gurdaspur city though his father hails from Sahnewal town near Punjab's industrial town Ludhiana, has a strong Punjabi appeal. He is a Jat Sikh.

Sunny is pitted against Congress state unit President Sunil Jakhar, who won the October 2017 by-election with a margin of 1.92 lakh votes.

Punjab will vote on May 19.

Sunny Deol
