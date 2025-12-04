Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991813https://zeenews.india.com/people/sunny-deol-loses-cool-at-paparazzi-during-dharmendras-asthi-visarjan-in-haridwar-kitne-paise-chahiye-2991813.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
DHARMENDRA

Sunny Deol Loses Cool At Paparazzi During Dharmendra's Asthi Visarjan In Haridwar, 'Kitne Paise Chahiye...'

Dharmendra's Death: A prayer meet titled 'Celebration of Life' was held by the Deol family on November 27 at Taj Lands End, Bandra, where eminent members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their respects.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 10:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sunny Deol Loses Cool At Paparazzi During Dharmendra's Asthi Visarjan In Haridwar, 'Kitne Paise Chahiye...'Pic Courtesy: Twitter/X

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24, 2025 after a long battle of survival in hospital and at home care. During the final hours, his family and close friends were by his side, bidding a tearful adieu to Indian cinema's OG He-Man. He was 89. On December 3, his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol headed to Hardiwar for immersing his ashes in river Ganga. 

In the visuals that surfaced online, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were seen carrying out the asthi visarjan rites. They were accompanied by Sunny's son, Karan Deol. However, a video went viral on the internet where Sunny Deol gets angry at the paparazzi capturing their private final ceremony.

According to News18 report, Sunny can be seen walking towards the pap and asks him, "Paisa chahiye? Kitne paise chahiye tere ko?"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, when Dharmendra was shifted to his Juhu house from Breach Candy hospital, Sunny had burst out at the shutterbugs stationed outside, covering every movement of celebs visiting the ailing legend. 

Dharmendra's Prayer Meet

A prayer meet titled 'Celebration of Life' was held by the Deol family on November 27 at Taj Lands End, Bandra, where eminent members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their respects. Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan were gathered together to remember the late actor.

In an emotional moment, the entire Deol family, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol, expressed their gratitude to the attendees, with the family members folding their hands in appreciation for the outpouring of support. A heartfelt musical tribute was also performed, honouring the late actor's enduring legacy.

Dharmendra's last film, 'Ikkis' is set to be released on December 25. 

(With ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lottery Result 04-12-2025 Lucky Draw Shortly
Flight cancellations
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Disruptions Continue For Third Straight Day
avm saravanan death
Veteran Tamil Film Producer A.V.M. Saravanan Passes Away At 86 In Chennai
Instagram video
Viral '19-Minute Video' Link Is Malware Designed To Steal Your Bank Balance
School Assembly News Headlines today
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 4): India, World & Weather Updates
H-1B visa
US To Increase H-1B Visa Scrutiny, Reject Applicants Linked To Censorship
Pakistan International Airlines
Pakistan Forced To Sell PIA To Survive, Asim Munir's Fauji Foundation In Race
modi putin meet
Putin India Visit Live: 'Delhi’s Moment To Bolster Ties', Expert
Putin India Visit 2025
Putin Arrives Today: PM Modi Dinner Kicks Off High-Stakes Talks On Su-57 Fight
Muslim women rights
All Wedding Gifts Must Be Returned To Muslim Women After Divorce: SC