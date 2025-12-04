New Delhi: Veteran actor Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24, 2025 after a long battle of survival in hospital and at home care. During the final hours, his family and close friends were by his side, bidding a tearful adieu to Indian cinema's OG He-Man. He was 89. On December 3, his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol headed to Hardiwar for immersing his ashes in river Ganga.

In the visuals that surfaced online, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were seen carrying out the asthi visarjan rites. They were accompanied by Sunny's son, Karan Deol. However, a video went viral on the internet where Sunny Deol gets angry at the paparazzi capturing their private final ceremony.

According to News18 report, Sunny can be seen walking towards the pap and asks him, "Paisa chahiye? Kitne paise chahiye tere ko?"

#SunnyDeol's fiery message to the paparazzi A powerful moment that shows where his priorities lie



Have you guys sold your shame?

" पैसे चाहिए तेरे को कितने पैसे चाहिए "



Sunny's anger is totally justified, Some time celebrities just need to be human

Respect the family…

Earlier, when Dharmendra was shifted to his Juhu house from Breach Candy hospital, Sunny had burst out at the shutterbugs stationed outside, covering every movement of celebs visiting the ailing legend.

Dharmendra's Prayer Meet

A prayer meet titled 'Celebration of Life' was held by the Deol family on November 27 at Taj Lands End, Bandra, where eminent members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their respects. Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan were gathered together to remember the late actor.

In an emotional moment, the entire Deol family, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol, expressed their gratitude to the attendees, with the family members folding their hands in appreciation for the outpouring of support. A heartfelt musical tribute was also performed, honouring the late actor's enduring legacy.

Dharmendra's last film, 'Ikkis' is set to be released on December 25.

(With ANI inputs)