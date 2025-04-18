Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda And Gopichand Malineni Booked For Hurting Religious Sentiments

A case has been registered against Bollywood stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and director Gopichand Malineni over hurting religious sentiments with a scene involving Lord Jesus Christ in their latest film “Jaat”.

The case has been registered at Jalandhar's Sadar Police station. It has been filed under Section 299 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) for hurting religious sentiments. It has been registered based on the statement of Vikalp Gold, a resident of the village Pholriwal in Jalandhar. A day earlier, members of the Christian community had staged a protest outside the Police Commissioner’s office, alleging disrespect towards Lord Jesus Christ in the movie Jaat, and had submitted a memorandum demanding the registration of a case.

In the complaint to the police, the accused were alleged to have hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community by mimicking the crucifixion scene of Lord Jesus Christ in Jaat. According to reports, a scene in the film shows Randeep's character standing under a crucifix inside a church, right above the holy pulpit, as people are praying.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, “Jaat” also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Regina Cassandra. Actress Urvashi Rautela has done a dance number in the film. On April 17, Sunny confirmed his return with a powerful new mission in 'Jaat 2' He announced on Instagram "Jaat 2," where he is all set to reprise his titular character in the highly anticipated sequel. Sharing the poster, Sunny wrote in the caption: “#Jaat on to a New Mission!#Jaat2.”

The poster also highlighted the names of producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad, with Mythri Movie Makers continuing to support the sequel. While Sunny Deol's return has been confirmed, no further cast announcements have been made yet. “Jaat,” which was Sunny Deol's first pan-India action film, also marked the Hindi directorial debut of Gopichand Malineni.

The movie features Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist, with a supporting cast that includes Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles.