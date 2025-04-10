Sunny Deol Reveals Deep Bond with Salman Khan, Even Before Their Acting Careers Took Off

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sunny Deol recently shared that he and 'Sikandar' Salman Khan have shared a strong friendship over the years. The veteran revealed his enduring and affectionate bond with Salman, highlighting his deep respect and admiration for his colleague.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Deol fondly remembered his memorable moments with Salman Khan, recalling a photo in which the 'Gadar' actor was seen performing the 'Dabangg' step on a television show. Similarly, Salman was also performing Sunny’s iconic moves.

The 'Jatt' actor revealed this was a reflection of the ease and mutual respect they have shared for decades, a bond that predates Salman’s debut in the film industry.

He further emphasized the warmth that Khan shares with the Deol family, including Dharmendra and Bobby Deol. He shares a bond with all of them, and their connection goes beyond professional bounds.

Further highlighting their brotherhood and camaraderie, Sunny lauded Salman for always being there for his fellow actors and for contributing positively to the industry's collaborative spirit.

Salman's latest release 'Sikandar' has garnered love from the audience, as the film has become his 18th consecutive ₹100 crore hit in India and has already crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide.

The blockbuster movie is a testament to Khan's position in Indian cinema as a force both on and off the screen.