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Sunny Deol shares rare photo of Bobby Deol with mom as 'Bandar' earns rave reviews, calls brother's success a proud moment

Sunny Deol delighted fans with a heartwarming picture of Bobby Deol and their mother, Prakash Kaur, while celebrating the actor's latest achievement. The post came as Bobby's much-talked-about film Bandar opened to glowing reviews from audiences and critics alike.

|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 06:36 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Sunny Deol shared an adorable photo of Bobby Deol receiving a kiss from their mother, Prakash Kaur.
  • The actor congratulated Bobby as Bandar continues to win praise after its release.
  • Esha Deol hailed Bobby as "the finest actor today" after watching the film at a special screening.
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Sunny Deol shares rare photo of Bobby Deol with mom as 'Bandar' earns rave reviews, calls brother's success a proud momentPic Credit: Sunny Deol, Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol treated the netizens with a heartwarming picture of younger brother Bobby Deol with their mother, Prakash Kaur. Taking to his official Instagram account on Saturday, Sunny posted a picture of Bobby receiving an adorable peck on the cheek from their mom. Sunny is also super proud of his younger brother Bobby Deol, as his recent release 'Bandar' has opened to raving reviews. Expressing his happiness on seeing his brother receiving so much love from the viewers, Sunny penned on the photo-sharing app, "So happy Bob!!! (Two hugs emojis) Love you (two red heart emojis) (sic)."

 
 
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A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

On Friday, when 'Bandar' finally reached the cinema halls, actress Esha Deol used social media to shower praise on her ‘bhaiya’ Bobby after witnessing the drama during a special screening.

The 'Dhoom' actress took to her official handle and shared a picture from what seemed to be a special screening of the film attended by Bobby’s family and close friends.

The still had Esha posing alongside Bobby, his wife Tania Deol, along with other family friends. In her post, Esha called Bobby "the finest actor today".

“You are in the best form ever! Undoubtedly the finest actor today. Enduring &amp; Vulnerable. Way to go Bhaiya," she wrote.

Made under the direction of Anurag Kashyap and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under his banner Saffron Magicworks, the crime thriller features Bobby in the title role, along with Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumuran, Raj B. Shetty, and Jitendra Joshi in ancillary roles.

ALSO READ | Bandar movie review: Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol's slow-burn drama holds up a dark mirror to society

Written by Sudip Sharma, along with Abhishek Banerjee, the movie is believed to be inspired by a real-life event. 

The movie shares the tale of an aging television star who gets accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend.

ALSO READ | Bandar box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap's directorial earns Rs 50 lakh

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