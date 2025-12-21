Advertisement
Sunny Deol Shares Video Of Dharmendra Urging Indians And Pakistanis To Watch His Final Film 'Ikkis'
IKKIS

Sunny Deol Shares Video Of Dharmendra Urging Indians And Pakistanis To Watch His Final Film ‘Ikkis’

Sunny Deol shared a poignant video of his late father, the legendary Dharmendra, from the sets of the upcoming biographical war drama Ikkis.
 

|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 09:38 AM IST|Source: IANS
Sunny Deol Shares Video Of Dharmendra Urging Indians And Pakistanis To Watch His Final Film 'Ikkis'

Mumbai: The late actor Dharmendra, who will be posthumously seen in the upcoming film ‘Ikkis’, once said that he wishes that people of both India and Pakistan watch the film.

 On Saturday, the late actor’s elder son Sunny Deol took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video from ‘Ikkis’. In the video, Dharmendra said, “I'm extremely happy to be in the Mandav films. The team, the captain, Shriram ji. It was done in a very nice way”.

He further mentioned, “I think India and Pakistan both should see the film. I'm a bit happily sad today, the last day of shooting. I love you all, if I made any mistake, please forgive me”.

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Sunny wrote in the caption, “A smile that lit up the darkness. Generosity without limits. Love for my papa is deeply rooted in our hearts. He has blessed us with his final film, Ikkis. Let’s celebrate him in movie halls this New Year”.

‘Ikkis’ is directed by Sriram Raghavan, and is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, one of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardees, who was martyred during the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the age of 21.

The title directly refers to Khetarpal’s age at the time of his death. The lead role is played by Agastya Nanda, marking a significant departure from conventional debut choices, as the film prioritises realism over spectacle. Veteran actor Dharmendra appears in a key role, adding generational weight to the narrative.

The film focuses on military discipline, battlefield decision-making, and personal courage rather than melodrama. Staying true to historical accounts, the film aims to portray the human cost of war while honouring a real-life hero whose bravery continues to hold national significance.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

