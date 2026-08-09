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Sunny Deol visits Partition Museum with son Karan ahead of Batwara 1947 release

Sunny Deol and son Karan Deol visited the Partition Museum in Amritsar as part of the promotional campaign for Batwara 1947.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Sunny Deol visits Partition Museum with son Karan ahead of Batwara 1947 release
Image Credit: Sunny Deol, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sunny Deol visits Partition Museum with son Karan ahead of Batwara 1947 release
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