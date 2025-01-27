Sunny Deol Wishes Brother Bobby Deol On His Birthday; Calls Him Lord Bobby

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, share a bond that goes beyond the limelight, and Sunny’s heartfelt birthday message for Bobby is a testament to their close relationship. As Bobby Deol celebrated his special day, Sunny took to social media to wish his younger brother with an affectionate post that left fans melting over their sibling bond.

In the post, Sunny shared a cherished picture of the two, radiating warmth and love, accompanied by an adorable caption: “Happy Birthday Little Brother, My Lord Bobby.” The message, sprinkled with tons of heart emojis, instantly captured the attention of fans and followers, who showered their own love and well-wishes for Bobby in the comments.

Sunny’s nickname for Bobby, “Lord Bobby,” added a playful touch to the birthday wish, highlighting their close-knit and lighthearted relationship. This sweet tribute from Sunny also reflects the deep respect and admiration he holds for his younger brother, not only as a sibling but as a colleague and a friend.

Bobby Deol, who has been in the spotlight for decades, received an outpouring of love on his birthday from fans, friends, and family alike. The actor’s journey in the film industry has been filled with ups and downs, but his recent success with Animal has proven that Bobby is once again a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Sunny Deol, known for his iconic roles in films like Gadar and Border, has always been a supportive and loving brother to Bobby, often praising him for his resilience and talent.

As Bobby marked another year of his life, Sunny’s sweet gesture only strengthened the love and admiration that fans have for the Deol family. With a shared history of working together on several successful films, the Deols continue to be one of the most iconic families in Bollywood, and their mutual respect and affection for each other are clear for all to see.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is gearing up for Border 2 after the massive success of Gadar 2.