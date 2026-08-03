/Sunny Deol wishes to work in film based on Emperor Ashoka, says 'I can bring both my sons into this'

"The Ashoka is very near to my heart. Rajkumar Santoshi has told me the story, and Chandraprakash Dwivedi has also narrated the story to me. But such films require heavy budgets. And in past I didn't had any film. After Gadar 2, situations became good and I hope it becomes better in future. I would love to make such a movie. It's a lovely subject. I also believe that I can also bring my both sons into this because it carries a vast history," said Sunny Deol while talking to the media.