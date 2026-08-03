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  • /Sunny Deol wishes to work in film based on Emperor Ashoka, says 'I can bring both my sons into this'

Sunny Deol wishes to work in film based on Emperor Ashoka, says 'I can bring both my sons into this'

Sunny Deol will be next seen in Batwara 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 09:33 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 09:33 AM IST
Sunny Deol wishes to work in film based on Emperor Ashoka, says 'I can bring both my sons into this'
Image Credit: File Photo

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