Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol struck a relaxed and upbeat note as his much-awaited film ‘Border 2’ finally hit the screens on Friday. The superstar said there’s “no worries, no stress,” as the war drama opens to audiences nationwide.

Sunny took to Instagram to share a reel packed with behind-the-scenes fun, along with glimpses of him in action from the film. The montage was set to the iconic track “Tara Rum Pum Pum” from Border 2, adding to the nostalgic and patriotic mood as the film made its way to the big screen.

ALSO READ: Border 2 movie review LIVE: Varun Dhawan's Heroic Climax Act Suprises Fans!

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For the caption, Sunny wrote: “#Border2 Day Today!!! No worries, no stress. Kick back, relax and let’s all enjoy #Border2 together.”

“Border 2” is based on the 1971 war and some true events. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. The film released on January 23.

Meanwhile, JP Dutta’s blockbuster “Border’ was released in 1997. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, alongside Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami.

On January 22, Sunny Deol visited INS Vikrant ahead of ‘Border 2’ release. He took to his Instagram and shared a series of pictures from his recent visit. The pictures feature him with the team behind ‘Border 2’, including Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam and the producers.

The actor also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Some places don’t just surround you , they change you. INS Vikrant filled me with immense pride, strength, and courage. A moment I’ll carry forever. Salute to our Navy, our forces, and the spirit that protects our motherland every single day. Jai Hind”.

Sunny will next be seen in Lahore 1947, a period drama film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. It is based on Dr Asghar Wajahat's drama "Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai".