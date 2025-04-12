New Delhi: Sunny Deol starrer Jaat has exploded across cinema halls nationwide. Released on April 10, the film has sparked unprecedented mass hysteria, turning into a full-blown cultural phenomenon. Fans have taken their celebrations to the streets with tractors, trucks, and jeeps adorned with flags and posters, forming massive rallies to their nearest theatres. The rural belt is buzzing, single screens are going houseful, and multiplexes are echoing with cheers, whistles, and desi war cries for Sunny Deol’s larger-than-life presence.

A viral video on social media shows a group of Sunny Deol fans arriving at a theatre in a decorated tractor-trolley convoy, stepping out with dhols and erupting into an electrifying dance routine the moment Sunny appears on screen. The energy is infectious fans are seen shouting slogans, throwing gulaal and treating the movie's release like a full-blown desi festival.

Take A Look At The Viral Video:

Sunny Deol took to Instagram to express heartfelt gratitude to his fans and wrote, ''Overwhelmed with the crazy love you all are showering on Jaat! Seeing families, women’s groups, entire cavalcades, and even tractors heading to theatres—this is beyond anything I imagined. The energy, the cheers, the love in cinemas… this is exactly how I dreamt you’d enjoy it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.''

Sunny Deol’s Jaat has made a solid start at the box office, raking in an impressive Rs 16.5 crore (India net) in its first two days. On Saturday, April 12, 2025, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.45%.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Zee Studios, and People Media Factory, Jaat features a powerhouse cast including Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.