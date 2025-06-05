Sunny Kaushal Drops Fiery Teaser Of His Rap Song 'Mid Air Freeverse', All Suited-Booted In New Look

New Delhi: Actor Sunny Kaushal treated his fans and followers with a fiery teaser of his upcoming rap song, Mid Air Freeverse. The teaser features Sunny giving a glimpse of the adrenaline-pumping lyrics of his rap, and the whole Urban X Punjabi Munda vibe of the same, leaving the audience waiting for the release of the full song on 6th June.

For Mid Air Freeverse, Sunny Kaushal elevated the song's appeal by lending his vocals, and also penning down the electrifying lyrics, only to deliver a rap that will soon rule the playlists! Fans are excited to know what he has in store with this new outing. Besides the energetic vibe, Sunny keeps the attention hooked to his unseen avatar, in a suited look and shades.

Previously, the audiences have seen him in a very subtle and innocent appearance in films like Shiddat, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and Mili. But, with 'Mid air Freeverse', Sunny Kaushal flips the table by unveiling a flamboyant side of his personality, something that his fans were eagerly waiting to watch.

After the song's teaser drop, all eyes are on Sunny Kaushal's full video, dropping on June 6, 2025.