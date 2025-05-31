Sunny Kaushal Drops Mysterious Teaser, Set To Reveal New Project - WATCH

New Delhi: Actor Sunny Kaushal has ignited a wave of curiosity across social media with a cryptic teaser of his upcoming project, promising fans something exciting on June 6.

Sharing a short video on Instagram, the Shiddat star gave a sneak peek into what appears to be a deeply personal and creative venture. The reel shows a powerful visual transition — from a young Punjabi boy to the man he is today — layered with introspective musical vocals:

“Tenu kaada guroor? Why the chip on your shoulder? But I’m the same guy, maybe a little older.”

Though the exact nature of the project remains under wraps, the final frame of the video reveals the date: June 6th, fuelling anticipation about what’s in store.

Known for his bold and versatile choices — from films to music — Sunny has consistently surprised his audience. This time seems no different, as fans flood the comments with speculations ranging from a music release to a new film or even a biographical short.

With intrigue at an all-time high, all eyes are on Sunny Kaushal as he gears up to drop what could be his most personal and experimental project yet.