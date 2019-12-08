Sunny Leone apologises to Sunny Deol during International Bhojpuri Film Awards—Here's why

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone apologised to actor Sunny Deol during the on-going International Bhojpuri Film Awards being organised in Singapore this year. The awards show saw almost all Bhojpuri actors in attendance and a few celebs from Bollywood are also attending the event.

At the awards show, actress Sunny Leone apologised to Sunny Deol because many jokes and memes are created on both actors due to them sharing the same name. In response to Leone's apology, Deol smiled and nodded his head.

Coming to the International Bhojpuri Film Awards, actors like Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, Anjana Singh, Kajal Raghwani among others are attending the biggest event for the Bhojpuri film industry. Kajal won the best actor in leading role female award and was elated upon receiving the honour.

Pawan Singh won the Best actor jury award for his film 'Maa tujhe Salam' and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua won the best actor critics award for 'Border'.