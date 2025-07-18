Sunny Leone Recreates Her Viral Dance Hit ‘Pink Lips’- Internet Goes Wild

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s song Pink Lips was all the rage when it first released and now, years later, it’s trending all over again.

It’s not just a song-it’s a full-blown moment once more. Sunny has reignited the magic of her iconic track Pink Lips, and social media is loving it. The viral hook step has taken over Instagram Reels, with creators grooving to the beat—and now, the original star herself has jumped in.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Sunny flawlessly recreates the signature dance step, adding her signature charm and infectious energy. For longtime fans, it’s a nostalgic treat and for a new generation, it’s a fresh wave of excitement.

Sunny’s track record with chartbusters and viral dance numbers remains unmatched. This nostalgic revival is proof that her fan-favourite songs continue to stand the test of time. Whether it’s Baby Doll, Laila, or Pink Lips when Sunny dances, the internet watches.

Choreographed by Uma and Gaiti and composed by Meet Bros Anjjan, the track was originally sung by debutant Khushboo Grewal.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with an independent film. In a surprising update, the actress has already completed shooting for the much-anticipated project. The film is expected to release in 2026.