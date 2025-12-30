Sunny Leone’s New Year 2026 Party Cancelled In Mathura After Massive Outrage By Religious Groups

Mathura: Actor Sunny Leone's New Year 2026 event at a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has been cancelled following strong objections from seers and religious groups in the city.

The event was reportedly planned at a bar on New Year's Eve. However, shortly after the announcement, several seers raised objections, expressing anger about the show.

In a letter addressed to the District Magistrate on Monday, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas requested the cancellation of the event.

Amid the uproar by religious groups and mindful of the sanctity of the holy city, the event organisers decided to cancel the program.

Girraj Singh, a Hindu group leader, spoke to ANI and thanked the state government for listening to the people. He praised the government for respecting the "sentiments" of the region and the sadhus, saying: "I would like to thank the Uttar Pradesh government on behalf of all the people of Braj Bhumi. I want to express my gratitude to the government for considering the sentiments of the people of Braj Bhumi and also for respecting the sadhus and sants."

Religious leader Dinesh Falhari Dharmacharya also shared the reasons behind the opposition to the event. Referring to Braj Bhumi as the land of "penance" and Lord Krishna, he stated:"The sadhus and saints had opposed this event because this is Braj Bhumi, the land where Lord Krishna performed the Maharas. This is a land of penance, and such events should not be held here. We would like to thank the administration for understanding our feelings and cancelling this event."