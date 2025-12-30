Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001653https://zeenews.india.com/people/sunny-leone-s-new-year-2026-party-cancelled-in-mathura-after-massive-outrage-by-religious-groups-3001653.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleSunny Leone’s New Year 2026 Party Cancelled In Mathura After Massive Outrage By Religious Groups
SUNNY LEONE

Sunny Leone’s New Year 2026 Party Cancelled In Mathura After Massive Outrage By Religious Groups

Actor Sunny Leone’s New Year 2026 event planned at a Mathura restaurant was cancelled after strong objections from seers and religious organisations. Citing the sanctity of Braj Bhumi, religious leaders thanked the UP government for respecting local sentiments.

|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 04:06 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sunny Leone’s New Year 2026 Party Cancelled In Mathura After Massive Outrage By Religious GroupsPic Credit: Sunny Leone, Instagram

Mathura: Actor Sunny Leone's New Year 2026 event at a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has been cancelled following strong objections from seers and religious groups in the city.

The event was reportedly planned at a bar on New Year's Eve. However, shortly after the announcement, several seers raised objections, expressing anger about the show.

In a letter addressed to the District Magistrate on Monday, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas requested the cancellation of the event.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Amid the uproar by religious groups and mindful of the sanctity of the holy city, the event organisers decided to cancel the program.

Girraj Singh, a Hindu group leader, spoke to ANI and thanked the state government for listening to the people. He praised the government for respecting the "sentiments" of the region and the sadhus, saying: "I would like to thank the Uttar Pradesh government on behalf of all the people of Braj Bhumi. I want to express my gratitude to the government for considering the sentiments of the people of Braj Bhumi and also for respecting the sadhus and sants."

Religious leader Dinesh Falhari Dharmacharya also shared the reasons behind the opposition to the event. Referring to Braj Bhumi as the land of "penance" and Lord Krishna, he stated:"The sadhus and saints had opposed this event because this is Braj Bhumi, the land where Lord Krishna performed the Maharas. This is a land of penance, and such events should not be held here. We would like to thank the administration for understanding our feelings and cancelling this event."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

makeup fixing spray
Makeup Fixing Sprays That Make Your Glam Last
Mumbai accident
Bus Collides With Passengers In Mumbai: 4 Dead And Several Injured
DNA Exclusive
How Delhi’s Toxic Air Is Forcing High-Package Professionals To Quit Job
lip care combo
Lip Care Combos That Transform Your Smile
russia ukraine war
Drone Near Putin’s Home? Russia Alleges Attack, Ukraine Calls It A Lie
BJP
BJP Bars Relatives Of MPs, MLAs From Contesting in Maharashtra Municipal Polls
Indian Army
Army Day Parade 2026: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Reviews Preparations
eyeshadow stick
Eyeshadow Sticks That Make Eye Makeup Effortless
Jammu and Kashmir
Jashn-e-Wandeh Festival Revives Winter Tourism In Kashmir
graphic t-shirt
Must-Have T-Shirts You’ll Love Wearing on Repeat