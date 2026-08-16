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Sunny Leone seeks blessings at ISKCON temple with husband Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone visited an ISKCON temple with husband Daniel Weber on Sunday, seeking divine blessings as she prepares to begin work on her next film. The actress, who is also busy with her DJ World Tour, has several projects lined up on the professional front.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 09:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
Sunny Leone seeks blessings at ISKCON temple with husband Daniel Weber

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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