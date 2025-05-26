Sunny Leone Wraps Shoot For Her Debut Hollywood Film, FIRST Look Leaked

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with an independent film. In a surprising update, the actress has already completed shooting for the much-anticipated project. The film is expected to release in 2026.

According to sources, ''Sunny Leone has returned to Mumbai after wrapping the shoot of her debut independent Hollywood film.''

''The untitled project is filmed extensively overseas and is reportedly set against the backdrop of a post-war torn region and features Sunny in a never-seen-before avatar—as a United Nations peacekeeping soldier'', the sources further added.

Leaked images from the film's set have already begun to surface online and with no time it went viral, showing Sunny in full combat gear, holding weapons and seen amidst intense military backdrops—hinting at the scale and tone of the production. This marks her first foray into independent Hollywood cinema.

In the leaked pictures, one shows Sunny in a control room, heightening interest in the film’s dramatic turns and geopolitical themes. In another, she is seen standing in a militarised zone, brandishing guns and wearing full combat gear — hinting at the story's high-stakes setting.

Revealing further insights about Sunny's character in her hollywood debut film, The source said, ''The gritty, action-heavy narrative is a sharp departure from her previous roles, marking an exciting new chapter in her career as she takes on a character layered with strength and emotional depth.''

On the professional front, Sunny was recently seen hosting Splitsvilla X5, a dating show on MTV, where she is still well-liked as a warm and encouraging mentor. In addition to this, The actress has a couple of projects in the pipeline which includes a Netflix show and few projects in the South Indian film industry.

As of now, no official announcement regarding her Hollywood debut has been made. Fans await more updates about her upcoming independent film, as the leaked images have increased excitement among moviegoers.