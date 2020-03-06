Sunny Leone's new TikTok video gives 'Baby Doll' song a new twist - Watch

New Delhi: Popular B-Town celeb Sunny Leone is exploring TikTok - a short-form mobile videos platform. Sunny joined TikTok last year and has been quite experimental with her videos. She recently shared a link to one of her videos on Instagram and we must say it's hilarious.

Sunny channelled her inner Joey from 'Friends' and showed how she doesn't share food much like him on the popular sitcom. Her caption reads, "Sunny doesn't share food..even with herself #SunnyIsTheNewJoey #SunnyLeone #SunnyOnTikTok #Foodie @indiatiktok @thecrankhead."

Wearing a pulpy yellow jumpsuit, Sunny looked like a ray of eternal sunshine. Instagrammers dropped fun reactions to her food video.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in a special dance number 'Battiyan Bujhaado' from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. Her movie 'Tina & Lolo' with Karishma Tanna has been delayed. She has a horror-comedy titled Koka Kola lined-up for release featuring former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Mandana Karimi.

Sunny was also seen hosting reality show MTV Splitsvilla 12.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber adopted their first child Nisha Kaur from Latur, a village in Maharashtra in July 2017. She was 21 months old at the time of adoption.