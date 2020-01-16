Super shaken: Sonam Kapoor shares 'scariest experience' with Uber in London

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London, took to Twitter to share the 'scariest experience' she had while travelling in an Uber cab. She also warned people against the cab service and advised them to take public transport in the city.

"Hey, guys, I've had the scariest experience with Uber, London. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I'm super shaken," reads Sonam's first tweet shared some hours ago.

Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

On being asked by a Twitter user about what exactly happened, the 34-year-old actress, said that the driver was unstable and yelling, which scared her.

"The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it," Sonam added.

The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

Meantime, Uber, too, responded to Sonam's tweet and apologised for the experience she had with the driver. In a tweet to the actress, the cab service asked for Sonam's contact details for further assistance.

Sonam's tweets have drawn several reactions from netizens. People also suggested some other options apart from Uber if travelling in London.

Sonam frequently shuttles between London, Delhi and Mumbai after her wedding to Anand Ahuja. Her husband's family are based out London and Delhi. The couple married in May 2018.

On the work front, Sonam, last seen in 'The Zoya Factor', will be next seen in 'Battle of Bittora'.