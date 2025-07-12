New Delhi: James Gunn's Superman has received a positive response in India since its release on July 11. The much-awaited film hit theatres alongside Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik and Vikrant Massey–Shanaya Kapoor’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

On its opening day, Superman collected Rs 6.9 crore from 3D screenings, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, its Hollywood counterparts Jurassic World: Rebirth and Brad Pitt’s F1 earned Rs 3.04 crore net on Day 8 and Rs 1.93 crore net on Day 15, respectively.

Superman has already surpassed the opening day collections of both Hindi releases—Rajkummar Rao-starrer Maalik and Vikrant Massey-starrer Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Superman Box Office Collection – Day 1

Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar’s Maalik collected Rs 3.48 crore, while Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan earned Rs 0.32 crore on Day 1.

Superman recorded an average occupancy of 24.96% on the first day, with evening and night shows driving most of the footfall. Morning and afternoon occupancies stood at 15.62% and 18.58%, while evening and night shows recorded 26.97% and 38.66%, respectively.

According to a report by Deadline, the film had the highest box office preview collection of the year so far, earning $21 million. It released in 78 countries and has done a global business of $55 million.

Describing the film, director James Gunn said (as quoted by AP) “Everybody's ironic about everything all the time. And he [Superman] is a good-natured guy who wants to be kind. And when you see the world through Superman's eyes, everyone is beautiful.”

Superman Budget

Actor David Corenswet stars as Superman in this key project that marks the relaunch of the DC superhero universe. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 1,931.75 crore (approximately $225 million), according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Superman is produced under the banners of Troll Court Entertainment, DC Studios, and The Safran Company. The cast also includes Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, and Edi Gathegi in pivotal roles.