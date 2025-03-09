Superstar Yash Prepares For Toxic And Ramayana Amid Heartfelt Moment With Wife Radhika - WATCH

New Delhi: Superstar Yash continues to make headlines with his upcoming films Toxic and the epic Ramayana. Following the massive success of KGF 1 & 2, Yash has firmly cemented his position as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars. His decision to not only act but also produce in Toxic and Ramayana marks a strategic career move that showcases his growing influence in the industry.

After fans were treated to a gripping first look from Toxic, anticipation has reached a fever pitch for Yash’s portrayal of Ravana in Ramayana.

Off-screen, Yash is known for his devotion to family. Recently, he shared a heartwarming moment with his wife, actress Radhika Pandit, by singing the beloved Kannada classic Jotheyali Jothe Jotheyali on her birthday—a song that has special significance in their relationship. Radhika shared the touching gesture on social media, writing, “Our song. Always. ‘Jotheyali Jothe Jotheyali’. My heart? Still racing.”

The song’s lyrics, which translate to "Together with you, as always with you, I would be. A new joy I would bring today, every day," reflect the deep bond between the couple.

Currently, Yash is immersed in shooting Toxic, after which he will fully focus on Ramayana. With two vastly different yet equally powerful roles ahead, Yash is preparing for some of India’s most highly awaited films.