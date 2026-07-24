/'Support their right to speak out': Pooja Bhatt reacts as Delhi University warns students against Jantar Mantar protest

New Delhi: Bollywood actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has reacted strongly to Delhi University's advisory issued to its students, urging them not to participate in protests across Delhi, asking them to stay away from Jantar Mantar. She questioned the institution's stand, suggesting that discouraging students from engaging with the protest site sends the wrong message.
Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter (now X) to share DU’s message and wrote, “The students safety is more in jeopardy if their voices are suppressed. If we are truly invested in their future, we must support their right to speak out rather than maintain a conspiracy of silence.”
The students safety is more in jeopardy if their voices are suppressed. If we are truly invested in their future, we must support their right to speak out rather than maintain a conspiracy of silence. https://t.co/SB9IcHiRvb— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 23, 2026
The remark has stirred conversation around how much say colleges should have in students' choice to join protests.
On Thursday, the Delhi University shared an advisory on social media, reading: “Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can also pose serious risks to students’ personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities. Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law. Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation."
Students have been camping out at Jantar Mantar for several days now, rallying with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down. Their anger centres on the NEET paper leak, deeper problems in the education system, with similar protests springing up in Mumbai and Bengaluru too. Delhi University's decision to advise its own students against joining the gathering hasn't gone down well with actor Pooja Bhatt, who says the university is choosing silence when it should be backing students who want to speak out.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.