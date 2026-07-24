Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /'Support their right to speak out': Pooja Bhatt reacts as Delhi University warns students against Jantar Mantar protest

'Support their right to speak out': Pooja Bhatt reacts as Delhi University warns students against Jantar Mantar protest

Jantar Mantar protest: Students have been camping out at Jantar Mantar for several days now, rallying with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 11:35 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
'Support their right to speak out': Pooja Bhatt reacts as Delhi University warns students against Jantar Mantar protest
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Support their right to speak out': Pooja Bhatt reacts as Delhi University warns students against Jantar Mantar protest
Jantar Mantar Protest1 min ago
2
CJP protest2 min ago
3
NEET UG 202627 min ago
4
Jana Nayagan40 min ago
5
Software43 min ago