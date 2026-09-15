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Supreme Court grants Rajpal Yadav final two weeks to deposit Rs 2 crore in Rs 9 crore loan dispute case

The Supreme Court gave Rajpal Yadav a final two-week window to deposit ₹2 crore and surrender his passport in an ongoing financial dispute, while criticising his past conduct in the court.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 05:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
Supreme Court grants Rajpal Yadav final two weeks to deposit Rs 2 crore in Rs 9 crore loan dispute case
Image Credit: IMDb

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Supreme Court grants Rajpal Yadav final two weeks to deposit Rs 2 crore in Rs 9 crore loan dispute case
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