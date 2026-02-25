Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020877https://zeenews.india.com/people/supreme-court-of-india-dismisses-plea-against-film-title-yadav-ji-ki-love-story-clears-release-3020877.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleSC dismisses plea against film title ‘Yadav ji ki love story’, clears release
YADAV JI KI LOVE STORY

SC dismisses plea against film title ‘Yadav ji ki love story’, clears release

The Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition seeking to ban or rename the upcoming film 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story', clearing the way for its theatrical release.

|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SC dismisses plea against film title ‘Yadav ji ki love story’, clears release(Source: X)

 New Delhi; In a significant development ahead of its theatrical release, the Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking a change in the title of the upcoming film 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story', ruling that the concerns raised about the name were unfounded.
 
The petition had contended that the film's title created an offensive stereotype and portrayed the Yadav community in a negative light.
 
The petitioner argued that the name could harm the community's social standing and sought directions from the Court to restrain the film's release under its existing title.
 
However, a bench led by BV Nagarathna rejected the challenge. The Court observed that the title did not contain any adjective or expression carrying a negative connotation against the Yadav community. It noted that mere reference to a community name, without any derogatory qualifier, could not be considered defamatory or offensive.
 
Distinguishing the present case from its earlier ruling in the matter concerning movie 'Ghooskhor Pandat,' the bench pointed out that the word "ghooskhor", meaning corrupt, clearly attached a negative attribute to a community.
 
In contrast, the title 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' did not attribute any adverse characteristic or stereotype.
 
The Court further held that none of the reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2) of the Constitution were attracted in this case. It concluded that the film's title did not portray the community in a derogatory manner and accordingly dismissed the writ petition.
 
Directed by Ankit Bhadana and produced by Sandeep Tomar, the film stars Pragati Tiwari and Vishal Mohan in lead roles.
 
 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' remains scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on Friday, February 27, 2026.
 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India-France Tax Treaty
India changes tax treaty with France, removes MFN clause: What it means
popular indian actors
Most popular Indian celebrities on IMDb this week: This star tops the list
USS Gerald Ford
USS Gerald R. Ford faces sanitation crisis? Long restroom queues reported
Baramati crash 2026
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA grounds four VSR Aircraft over safety violations
Harry Brook century
Harry Brook shines as England beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to storm into semi
Balen Shah
Balen Shah drops China-backed Damak industrial park from election manifesto
Harry Brook
Harry Brook creates history in T20 World Cup as England storm into semi finals
trending viral video
Rs 500, Rs 1000's forgotten notes: Woman hides away money, finds years later
Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor
One corridor, two trains: Inside India’s Delhi-Meerut RRTS breakthrough
Technology
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Leaks: Upgraded 24MP selfie camera, A20 chip Tipped