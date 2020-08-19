Supreme Court orders CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, here's how politicians reacted

New Delhi: Just hours after the Supreme Court ruling that said that the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi welcomed the decision and claimed that their stand was vindicated.

We welcome the decision of Supreme Court to allow CBI to continue with its probe of Sushant death case on the basis of FIR filed in Bihar.Our stand vindicated.#SushantSingRajput — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 19, 2020

"We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court to allow CBI to continue with its probe of Sushant death case on the basis of FIR filed in Bihar. Our stand vindicated," he tweeted

Bihar RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav called it a victory for justice. He said, "I welcome the Supreme Court verdict recommending CBI probe in the case. This is victory for justice. On 30th June, we had demanded a CBI probe. But, the Bihar Government took 42 days to wake up."

While, Maharahstra BJP leader Ram Kadam claimed that the verdict will come as a 'big shock' for the Maharashtra government as it was trying to save some big names in the case. "The Maharashtra government was determined to save some big names, this verdict by the Supreme Court is a big shock to them," says BJP leader Ram Kadam.

BJP MLA from Vandre West, Ashish Shelar thanked the apex court for allowing CBI enquiry stating that "hidden hands" misguiding police would "be exposed".

NCP leader Parth Pawar too welcomed the decision, on Twitter he wrote 'Satyamev Jayate' in response to the SC ruling. Pawar had demanded that Sushant's death case be handed over to the CBI. It was said that it was not the role of the party but his personal demand.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The apex court also said that the FIR filed in Patna by Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh was correct and the Bihar government is competent enough to transfer the case to CBI for investigation.

The apex court delivered the verdict on a plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty who had sought transfer of FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai.

Also, the Maharashtra government has been ordered to assist CBI in the probe since this is a court-ordered investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residence on June 14. The Mumbai Police has been probing the case since then. However, Sushant's family, friends and fans had been vocal on social media for quite some time demanding a CBI probe into his death.