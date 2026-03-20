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SUJOY GHOSH

Supreme Court quashes copyright case against Sujoy Ghosh in Kahaani 2 row

The Supreme Court has quashed copyright infringement proceedings against Sujoy Ghosh in connection with the film Kahaani 2, granting him major relief.

|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 08:24 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Supreme Court quashes copyright case against Sujoy Ghosh in Kahaani 2 row(Image: IANS)

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who has been accused of copyright infringement of 'Kahaani 2', has been given a huge relief by the Apex court.

The Supreme Court has quashed proceedings against the filmmaker in the copyright infringement case related to his film 'Kahaani 2'.

It was alleged that he plagiarised the script of 'Kahaani 2', from another source. Writer, Umesh Mehta alleged that Sujoy Ghosh has used his script 'Sabak' to make 'Kahaani 2', which is a copyright violation.

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In July 2025, the Supreme Court, in a relief to Ghosh, exempted him from appearing in the Jharkhand court and issued a notice seeking his response.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Hazaribagh issued summons against Sujoy Ghosh, following which Ghosh moved the Jharkhand High Court, but the high court rejected his plea Sujoy Ghosh had challenged the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court.

The complaint claims that elements of a script or concept developed or owned by Mehta were used without due permission or legal agreement. The dispute reportedly centers on similarities in narrative structure, characters, or key plot devices between Mehta’s work and a project associated with the director.

The case has been brought before the appropriate legal forum, where Umesh Mehta is seeking remedies that may include damages, credit acknowledgment, or an injunction on the contested material. Such cases in the Indian film industry typically hinge on proving substantial similarity and prior ownership of the original work.

Sujoy Ghosh gained recognition with the thriller ‘Kahaani’, noted for its narrative structure and setting in Kolkata. His filmography includes ‘Jhankaar Beats’ and ‘Badla’. He has also directed short films and contributed to anthology projects.

His work primarily spans suspense and thriller genres. He has collaborated with major actors and production houses in the Indian film industry and remains active in film and digital content.

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