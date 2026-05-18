Suraj Nambiar issues strong statement after separation from Mouni Roy: ‘No alimony, no third party involved’

New Delhi: Just days after their separation announcement, Mouni Roy's ex-husband, Suraj Nambiar, has issued a statement calling out reports surrounding the couple parting ways.

Putting an end to the chatter around their separation, Suraj shared a strong statement clarifying that there is “no alimony, no dispute, and no third party involved” in his separation from Mouni. He also slammed media reports for spreading “baseless” and “malicious” narratives without any verification, while requesting privacy and dignity for both of them during this difficult phase.

Taking to his social media account, Suraj wrote, "Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved.”

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He further said, “Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction and, in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone.”

The businessman mentioned, “I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool, especially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it.”

Suraj further wrote, “Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do.”

“Our joint statement said everything that needed to be said. I request everyone to honour it and to allow both of us the space to move forward in peace. Thank you,” he concluded.

Also Read: Mouni Roy avoids paps, rushes into the airport amid divorce announcement with Suraj Nambiar | VIDEO

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's divorce

The couple released a joint statement confirming that they have decided to part ways after four years of marriage.

Mouni and Suraj turned off the comments section after sharing the note through a joint post on Instagram. In the caption, they wrote, “Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop. Love, Suraj & Mouni.”

In their note, the couple confirmed that they are getting divorced. “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably,” they wrote.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s marriage

For the uninitiated, Mouni Roy’s personal life has been under the scanner over the past few days. Speculation around trouble in her marriage began after several social media users noticed that Mouni and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, had seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking rumours of a possible separation.

Mouni and Suraj first met during a New Year’s celebration in Dubai in 2018. The two were introduced through mutual friends and soon developed a close bond. During the initial phase of their relationship, distance became a challenge as Suraj was based in Dubai while Mouni lived in Mumbai. Despite being in a long-distance relationship, the couple made efforts to spend time together and frequently travelled to meet each other.

The couple tied the knot in 2022 in Goa. They had a traditional Malayali wedding ceremony followed by a Bengali ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members.