Television actress Surbhi Jyoti has officially revealed the name of her newborn daughter as she celebrated the baby's one-month milestone. Taking to social media, the actress announced that she and her husband, actor-producer Sumit Suri, have named their daughter Seher. The revelation holds an added layer of significance for television audiences, directly echoing one of the actress's most popular on-screen characters from her hit series Qubool Hai.
Exactly one month since welcoming her daughter, Surbhi shared a tender photograph of the infant's hand resting alongside a delicate floral arrangement, accompanied by a picture of the baby's feet. Introducing her daughter to her followers, she captioned the post: "सहर | Seher Like the First Light of Morning, You Arrived and Made Everything Brighter #happyonemonth."
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The announcement drew immediate celebrations from fans and members of the television fraternity alike. The couple had previously announced the birth of their first child via social media, confirming they welcomed their baby girl into the family.
While the name translates directly to the first light of dawn or early morning, it also strikes a nostalgic chord with long-term followers of the actress. Surbhi shot to widespread nationwide fame playing the lead role of Zoya Farooqui in the romantic drama Qubool Hai. In the later tracks of the multi-generation show, she notably essayed the double role of Zoya's twin daughters—one of whom was named Seher. The choice of name bridges a major professional milestone with her new personal chapter.
Surbhi and Sumit first met on the sets of their collaborative music video Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they were cast as a married couple. After dating privately, Surbhi officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram. The couple later tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Aahana Luxury Resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand, attended by prominent industry friends, including Asha Negi, Rithvikk Dhanjani, and Anita Hassanandani.
Surbhi is widely recognised for her leading performances in major television titles like Naagin 3 and Ishqbaaaz, while Sumit continues his work across independent film and digital streaming projects.
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