/Surbhi Jyoti welcomes baby girl with husband Sumit Suri, shares joyful announcement on social media

Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti has embraced motherhood, welcoming her first child, a baby girl, with husband Sumit Suri on June 13.
The actress shared the happy news with her followers on Instagram on Sunday, posting a simple announcement that read, “It’s a girl... 13th June 2026... Love Surbhi & Sumit.”
Along with the announcement, Surbhi penned an emotional message expressing her joy and gratitude.
“Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude,” she wrote in the caption, accompanied by an Om symbol, evil eye and sparkles emojis.
The post quickly went viral, with fans and members of the television industry flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages for the new parents.
Several television stars extended their wishes to the couple. Actress Aashka Goradia congratulated Surbhi with a heartfelt message and red heart emojis, while actress Kishwer Merchant also shared her excitement and wished the couple well.
The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans, colleagues and well-wishers across social media.
In the months leading up to the birth of her daughter, Surbhi frequently gave fans a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. Recently, she celebrated a baby shower that coincided with her birthday, surrounded by close friends and family.
Sharing moments from the double celebration online, she wrote, “Celebrating me and the lil one growing inside me.”
The actress had announced her pregnancy in February through a heartwarming social media post featuring a pair of tiny white shoes placed between her and Sumit's feet.
“Om, Our greatest adventure begins... Little Love arriving this June,” the caption read.
Surbhi married businessman Sumit Suri in October 2024 in an intimate destination wedding at a hill station attended by family members and close friends.
The celebrations included traditional pre-wedding ceremonies such as the sangeet and engagement, glimpses of which were shared by the actress on social media.
Several well-known television personalities, including Anita Hassanandani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi and Karan Wahi, were among the guests at the wedding festivities.
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