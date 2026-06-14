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  • /Surbhi Jyoti welcomes baby girl with husband Sumit Suri, shares joyful announcement on social media

Surbhi Jyoti welcomes baby girl with husband Sumit Suri, shares joyful announcement on social media

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti and her husband Sumit Suri have become parents to a baby girl, with the actress sharing the happy news and a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 01:01 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Surbhi Jyoti welcomes baby girl with husband Sumit Suri, shares joyful announcement on social media
Image Credit: (Image: @surbhijyoti/Instagram)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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