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SURESH TRIVENI

Suresh Triveni launches ‘Opening Image’, sharpens focus on advertising amid industry shift

Suresh Triveni has launched his new creative studio, Opening Image, reinforcing his focus on advertising while continuing to expand his storytelling across formats.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Suresh Triveni launches ‘Opening Image’, sharpens focus on advertising amid industry shift(file photo)

Filmmaker Suresh Triveni, known for Tumhari Sulu and his recent project Subedaar starring Anil Kapoor, has announced the launch of his new creative studio, Opening Image. The venture is backed by Abundantia Entertainment and also marks a collaboration with producer Radhika Sawhney under Radhika Produces Films.

A strong legacy in advertising

With over 200 commercials to his credit, Triveni has built a reputation for delivering impactful storytelling in short formats. His work spans multiple industries, including FMCG, telecom, food and beverage, e-commerce, and media.

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He has collaborated with leading brands such as Hindustan Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Britannia Industries, Swiggy, and Disney+ Hotstar, showcasing both scale and versatility.

Campaigns that left a mark

Among his most notable works is the widely popular Mauka Mauka campaign, which transcended advertising to become a part of pop culture.

More recently, his direction of a Jio Hotstar brand film garnered over 140 million views across digital platforms, reflecting strong audience engagement in an increasingly competitive content landscape.

Blending craft with commerce

For Triveni, advertising remains a core part of his creative identity. The discipline of capturing attention within seconds continues to influence his long-format storytelling, enabling him to craft narratives with precision and emotional depth.

As brands increasingly focus on recall and meaningful engagement, his cross-format expertise positions him at the intersection of creativity and commerce.

Subedaar’s global journey

On the professional front, Triveni’s Subedaar has been making strides internationally, with promotions showcased at iconic locations such as New York’s Times Square and Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing.

The film’s global presence marks a significant moment for Hindi cinema, highlighting its expanding reach across international markets.

Adapting to a changing industry

At a time when the advertising and entertainment industries are evolving rapidly, Suresh Triveni’s move signals a strategic shift towards integrated storytelling—where impactful narratives can thrive across formats, platforms, and audiences.

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