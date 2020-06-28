हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and 'Dil Bechara' co-star Subbalakshmi's happy dance in this viral video will leave you with bittersweet feeling

The video was shared by Subbalakshmi's granddaughter Sowbhagya Venkitesh on Instagram. "Ammamma with Sushant... two of them full of positivity," she wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput and &#039;Dil Bechara&#039; co-star Subbalakshmi&#039;s happy dance in this viral video will leave you with bittersweet feeling
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sowbhagyavenkitesh

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is being fondly remembered by his friends and colleagues across all industries. Social media is full of his pictures and videos, leaving his fans teary-eyed. We recently chanced upon another video of him dancing to 'Manja' from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' and the clip has left us bitter-sweet feelings. It was shared by Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Subbalakshmi's granddaughter Sowbhagya Venkitesh. 

The veteran Malayalam actress is said to star as Sushant's grandmother in 'Dil Bechara', his last film. The video stars the duo happily dancing and posing while 'Manja' plays in the background. 

"Ammamma with Sushant... two of them full of positivity...," Sowbhagya captioned her post. The video has gone crazy viral on the internet. 

Watch Sushant and Subbalakshmi's performance here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ammamma with Sushant  two of them full of positivity...

A post shared by Sowbhagya Venkitesh (@sowbhagyavenkitesh) on

Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' premieres on Disney+Hotstar on July 24. The film will be available for free viewing.

It marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra's debut as a director. While announcing the release of 'Dil Bechara', Mukesh, wrote a heartfelt tribute for Sushant, who died by suicide on June 14.

"Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from 'Kai Po Che!' to 'Dil Bechara'. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him," read an excerpt from his post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you

A post shared by Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@castingchhabra) on

'Dil Bechara' stars debutante Sanjana Sangi opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Sushant Singh RajputSubbalakshmiDil Becharasushant singh rajput dance
