Sushant Singh Rajput and 'Dil Bechara' co-star Subbalakshmi's happy dance in this viral video will leave you with bittersweet feeling

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is being fondly remembered by his friends and colleagues across all industries. Social media is full of his pictures and videos, leaving his fans teary-eyed. We recently chanced upon another video of him dancing to 'Manja' from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' and the clip has left us bitter-sweet feelings. It was shared by Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Subbalakshmi's granddaughter Sowbhagya Venkitesh.

The veteran Malayalam actress is said to star as Sushant's grandmother in 'Dil Bechara', his last film. The video stars the duo happily dancing and posing while 'Manja' plays in the background.

"Ammamma with Sushant... two of them full of positivity...," Sowbhagya captioned her post. The video has gone crazy viral on the internet.

Watch Sushant and Subbalakshmi's performance here:

Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' premieres on Disney+Hotstar on July 24. The film will be available for free viewing.

It marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra's debut as a director. While announcing the release of 'Dil Bechara', Mukesh, wrote a heartfelt tribute for Sushant, who died by suicide on June 14.

"Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from 'Kai Po Che!' to 'Dil Bechara'. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him," read an excerpt from his post.

'Dil Bechara' stars debutante Sanjana Sangi opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.